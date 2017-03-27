Stratford show shakes off macho stere...

Stratford show shakes off macho stereotypes of the hip-hop music scene

LGBT communities have historically been slighted in hip-hop music so it's great to see one performer working to address the balance. Director and choreographer Andrea Walker's emotionally-charged urban dance show Smother guides audiences through a blossoming relationship between two gay men using an ensemble of hip hop and contemporary dance.

