Sticky TV's Jahmaine Paki is dancing his way to role model status
Sticky TV host Jahmaine Paki loves nothing more than dancing and he is keen to encourage Kiwi kids to follow in his footsteps. "It's exercise, keeps you active, keeps you moving and it's a way of expressing yourself as well," says the 22 year old, who is in his third year co-hosting the after-school show alongside Leanna Cooper and Walter Neilands.
