Spring Dance Festival provides a strong platform for the voices of the next generation

The Mendocino College Spring Dance Festival celebrates the diversity of dance and how it unites people of all ages and ethnicities in its 16th year. Dancers take to the Mendocino College stage on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. to share what they have to say, through movement, with audience members who come to witness this very popular annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Willits News.