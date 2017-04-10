Sophie Monk posts a video of her dancing with her niece
True colours! Sophie Monk posts a hilarious video of her performing a dance routine with her niece to a Cyndi Lauper song Now Sophie Monk has taken to Instagram with a hilarious video of how she spent her Easter Sunday with her family in Sydney. The 37-year-old shared a video of her performing a dance routine with her young niece which she performed the best she could as she tried to keep up with the young dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Sat
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC