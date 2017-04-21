Senior Students Choreographersa Conce...

Senior Students Choreographersa Concert kicks off LoKo Festival of Arts

Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

The SUNY Potsdam Department of Theatre and Dance and the College Dance Ensemble kicks off the 2017 Lougheed-Kofoed Festival of Arts with “Imprint,” the annual Senior Choreographers' Concert. This series of dance performances will take place in the Dance Theater at SUNY Potsdam's Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. as part of the LoKo Festival of Arts, which runs from April 28-May 7. This concert consists of nine works, eight choreographed by students enrolled in the Senior Projects course and one by faculty choreographer Cynthia DuFault.

