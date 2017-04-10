Schimmel Center Presents New York Theatre Ballet's...

Schimmel Center Presents New York The...

Schimmel Center presents New York Theatre Ballet Uptown/Downtown/Dance at Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street, NYC, on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 2017 at 7:30pm and The Alice-in-Wonderland Follies! on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 3pm. The Uptown/Downtown/Dance program will include an as-yet-untitled World Premiere from Martin Lawrance and the World Premiere of Painted Within by Zhong-Jing Fang, as well as a restaging of former NYTB resident choreographer Edward Henkel's ReVision, created in 1986, with music by Edvard Grieg, Holberg Suite op.

