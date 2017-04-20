Ruth Page Center for the Arts Honors Christine 'Chrissy' Atterberry at 2017 Legacy Gala
The Ruth Page Center for the Arts will hold its annual Ruth Page Legacy Gala at the Union League Club of Chicago, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Saturday, May 13. The evening begins at 5:15 p.m. with a VIP Reception, followed by dinner, a live auction, award presentations and dancing from until 11 p.m. The gala chair for the evening is Gloria Materre and the night will be hosted by her sister and Emmy award-winning WGN News Anchor Micah Materre. The live auction will be hosted by Chicago comedian, radio commentator, author and comedian Aaron Freeman.
