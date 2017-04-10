Ririe-Woodbury Company Dancers and wa...

Ririe-Woodbury Company Dancers and wall in a Elizabeth, the dance,a ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Choreographer Ann Carlson, whose 75-minute piece "Elizabeth, the dance" is being performed by Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company this weekend, is known for her task-oriented creative process exploring concepts of humanity. She often creates work with nondancers, sometimes animals, including a full-length outdoor performance with aspects of competitive sheep herding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,309,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC