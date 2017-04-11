Rioult Dance NY Announces 2017 at The Joyce

Pascal Rioult's renowned dance company, RIOULT Dance NY, the American modern dance company with a European sensibility, announces its 2017 season at The Joyce Theater, May 31 - June 4. This year, Rioult unveils two groundbreaking dances: the world premiere of Fire in the Sky and a re-staging of the classic Te Deum . "The new work [ Fire in the Sky ], my first rock and roll piece, is set to the music of Deep Purple.

