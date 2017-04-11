Rioult Dance NY Announces 2017 at The...

Rioult Dance NY Announces 2017 at The Joyce

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Pascal Rioult's renowned dance company, RIOULT Dance NY, the American modern dance company with a European sensibility, announces its 2017 season at The Joyce Theater, May 31 - June 4. This year, Rioult unveils two groundbreaking dances: the world premiere of Fire in the Sky and a re-staging of the classic Te Deum . "The new work [ Fire in the Sky ], my first rock and roll piece, is set to the music of Deep Purple.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16) Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,224,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC