Richard Alston Dance Company Returns to Sadler's Wells
Following a successful World premiere in the US and a Spring tour, one of the UK's leading contemporary dance companies returns to Sadler's Wells to present two London premieres; Chacony and Tangent. Richard Alston's newest creation Chacony is inspired by Henry Purcell's powerful Chacony, composed around 1680, and the Chacony from Britten's String Quartet No.
