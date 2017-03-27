Review: 80 tortuous minutes of Hong K...

Review: 80 tortuous minutes of Hong Kong contemporary dance

South China Morning Post

Tiring, outdated rather than experimental, and in places gratuitous and offensive - no wonder people were walking out of City Contemporary Dance Company's production Post-Perception/Transcendence If the title itself was a warning that City Contemporary Dance Company's new production, Post-Perception/Transcendence , was unlikely to be a fun evening, nothing could have prepared the audience for what ensued. I have seen some bad shows in my time, but this may well be the worst original production by any of the local flagship companies I've had the misfortune to sit through.

