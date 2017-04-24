PROMOTION: A truck decorated with photos of Strictly Worcestershire couples has hit the road.
The black tie fundraiser, taking place at the Chateau Impney in Droitwich on Thursday, May 25, is being organised by former contestants Julia Williams and Granville Orange. Funds raised will be going to Worcestershire Prostate Cancer Awareness Group and the A 1.6m Rory the Robot Appeal.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
