Professional Dancers Society to Honor Carol Channing at 2017 Gypsy Awards

Legendary performer Carol Channing has been named the honoree for the Professional Dancers Society's annual Gypsy Awards Luncheon, it was announced by PDS President, Mitzi Gaynor and PDS Board Chairman, Joni Berry. Miss Channing will be honored at PDS' 30th Anniversary Luncheon on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

