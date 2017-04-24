PREVIEW: Man behind 'Billy Elliot - t...

PREVIEW: Man behind 'Billy Elliot - the musical' looks forward to Liverpool Empire run

THE smash-hit musical version of classic film Billy Elliot is staged at the Liverpool Empire as part of its current tour next month. The show - based on Lee Hall's hugely successful film and featuring music by Sir Elton John - is at the city centre venue from May 10 to 27. Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/85 miners' strike, it follows young Billy from the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community, changing his life forever.

