PREVIEW: Man behind 'Billy Elliot - the musical' looks forward to Liverpool Empire run
THE smash-hit musical version of classic film Billy Elliot is staged at the Liverpool Empire as part of its current tour next month. The show - based on Lee Hall's hugely successful film and featuring music by Sir Elton John - is at the city centre venue from May 10 to 27. Set in a northern mining town, against the background of the 1984/85 miners' strike, it follows young Billy from the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family and whole community, changing his life forever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC