Pleasant Hill: 25 years of Star Quest

With a whole lot of heart, conviction and tireless hours, the organizers of a local talent show have inspired the lives of thousands of young performers. Star Quest is celebrating 25 years with its two days of performances, Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23, featuring the return of past participants and a lineup of song, dance and skit numbers that takes the audience on a year by year retrospective to its debut in 1993.

