Photo Flash: Walnut Theatre Gets Ready to Dance with Saturday Night Fever

Walnut Street Theatre concludes its landmark 208th season with an exciting musical inspired by the 1977 film that became a cultural phenomenon, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER. Directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford, this high energy musical begins previews on May 16th, opens on May 24th and runs through July 16th on the WST Mainstage.

