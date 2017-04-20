Peter London joins Metamorphosis for 2017 Dance Season
Peter London, Trinidadian professional dancer, choreographer, distinguished professor and artistic director of the Peter London Global Dance Company, returns home to join the Metamorphosis Dance Company in its dance season for 2017. Two of a Kind: two dance companies...one great show is the title of this year's presentation, and according to a release from the organisers, it promises to be a fusion of exciting dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC