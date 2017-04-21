Paul Taylor Dance Presents Classic Works at The Wallis, 5/5

Among the most influential artists of American modern dance, Paul Taylor continues to shape the art that he has helped define since becoming a professional dancer and pioneering choreographer in 1954. Today, the Paul Taylor Dance Company is among the most sought after ensembles, having performed in more than 500 cities in 64 countries over the course of more than 60 years, bringing Paul Taylor's repertoire-now numbering 144 dances-to every part of the globe.

