Oceanside Middle School's - Broadway Celebrations!'
Oceanside Middle School, 47 Valley St., will host "Broadway Celebrations!" Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., under the direction of music teacher Rebecca Leonard. The show promises something for everyone, thanks to song-and-dance numbers from musicals such as "Mary Poppins," "Oliver!", "South Pacific," "The Sound of Music," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Newsies," "Annie" and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC