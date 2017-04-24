Oceanside Middle School's - Broadway Celebrations!'

Oceanside Middle School, 47 Valley St., will host "Broadway Celebrations!" Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m., under the direction of music teacher Rebecca Leonard. The show promises something for everyone, thanks to song-and-dance numbers from musicals such as "Mary Poppins," "Oliver!", "South Pacific," "The Sound of Music," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Newsies," "Annie" and more.

