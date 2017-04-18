Nu Dance festival changes date and th...

Nu Dance festival changes date and the finale coincides with International Dance Day on April 29

The festival of contemporary dance has not just moved in time but also from the stage to the streets, encouraging public participation. year of the Nu Dance international festival will bring 12 performances with more than 30 artists from nine European countries and the USA.

