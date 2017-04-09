Northrop Announces 2017-18 Dance Season
Northrop announces its 2017//2018 dance season featuring nine great dance companies, with three ballet presentations, four performances with live music, and vibrant contemporary dance. In addition to two story ballets, there are new Family and seasonal series packages and a family dance special.
