New Victory Slates Free Victory Dance Series

This July, The New Victory Theater will present its fourth season of Victory Dance, the theater's initiative to provide FREE dance performances to kids in New York City day camps, school and youth programs over the summer. For four weeks from July 10 - August 4, 2017, Victory Dance will feature a cross-section of highly accomplished and internationally recognized New York-based dance companies who perform a range of movement styles including hip-hop, contemporary, Indian classical dance and traditional African dance.

