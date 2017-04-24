New dance at Ordway inspired by West ...

New dance at Ordway inspired by West African movement

TU Dance triumphed at the Ordway in St. Paul on Saturday. Between works of spiritually uplifting grandeur, politically charged emotion, intimate demonstrations of highly technical skill and incredible ensemble work, the evening, which included a world premiere and three recent repertory pieces, took the audience for a sweeping ride.

