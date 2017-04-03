NDTC readies for Easter Sunday

The traditional Easter Sunday sunrise performance of the National Dance Theatre Company , in association with The Little Theatre Movement , returns to the Little Theatre next Sunday, April 16, starting at 6:00 am. According to the NDTC's artistic director, Barry Moncrieffe, this annual act of worship dubbed the Morning of Movement and Music, is a wide, rich and spiritual offering of theatre arts - dance, song, music and poetry.

