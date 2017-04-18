Nafisah Baba named as BBC's Young Dancer 2017
The contemporary dancer, 20, was crowned the winner on stage at Sadler's Wells theatre in London by former Royal Ballet principal ballerina Darcey Bussell during a live grand final. Nafisah, from London, fought off competition from four other finalists to win the title and was judged by a panel of dance industry experts.
