Nach Baliye 8: Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal impress with their steamy...
Tonight we witnessed second elimination in Nach Baliye 8 as Popular Marathi actors Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti were evicted from the couple dance reality show. The two was in bottom two, along with Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble.
