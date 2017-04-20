Mass MoCA installation embraces new solo dance work

Nick Cave's massie installation, "Until," at Mass MoCA, is the setting for a new solo work by choreographer, writer, actress, and New York Dance and Performance Award recipient Okwui Okpokwasili, who will perform her piece at 8 p.m. on Friday. The program is a collaboration between Mass MoCA and Jacob's Pillow Dance.

