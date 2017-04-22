Lydia Johnson Dance to Participate in 'Moving Forward - Woman...

Lydia Johnson Dance to Participate in...

Friday April 28 - 2 performances - 12 noon and 8 PM 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Avenue Tickets: $10 for Fridays at noon, $12 for Dig Dance at 8 PM Reservations: 212.415.5500, www.92y.org Choreographer Lydia Johnson will present her Lydia Johnson Dance on the 92nd Street Y's "Moving Forward - Women Ballet Choreographers East and West" in two performances, Friday April 28. For the Fridays at Noon performance, the Company will share the program with choreographers Gemma Bond, Cherylyn Lavagnino and Kate Thomas of New York, and Dalia Rawson and Kathryn Roszak of the Bay Area, California. For the 8 PM Dig Dance event, other choreographers are Gemma Bond, Cherylyn Lavagnino,, and Dalia Rawson and Kathryn Roszak.

