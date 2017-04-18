Lund celebrates the life and music of Astaire

Camden Public Library welcomes back Michael Lund of Serendipity Recordings to speak about the incomparable Fred Astaire - his life, music and dance - Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Astaire was an actor, singer, choreographer and dancer extraordinaire. He starred in 35 musicals, eight non-musical movies and 15 television shows.

