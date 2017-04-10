Local dance group to represent M'sia ...

Local dance group to represent M'sia in World Cup

Kota Kinabalu: Local dance group, Pratama Family, qualified to represent Malaysia in the Dance World Cup 2017 competition to be held in Offenburg, Germany, on June 23. Its founder, Achaii Pratama, 24, said the dance group initially started with only 10 members consisting of family members in 2013. The dance group has since grown with a total of 88 members, including 40 who are still active in dance today.

