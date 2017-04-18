'La La Land' dance coach on Gosling's...

'La La Land' dance coach on Gosling's Oscars giggles

Read more: Egypt Today

Director Damien Chazelle and his team hugged as they picked up best picture at February's Academy Awards, but it quickly became clear that the wrong movie had been announced. As one of the worst mix-ups in Oscars history played out live to the world, the media noted one unusual reaction among a sea of perplexed faces: Ryan Gosling was struggling to control his laughter.

