Kevin McGuire Brings World Premiere of Some People Hear Thunder to Capital Repertory Theatre

Some People Hear Thunder is a powerful musical love story-an uplifting tale of a young reporter, his true love in America, and Armenians fighting for dignity and survival in the face of brutality. Set between 1914 and 1915, in New York and southern Turkey, in the midst of shocking historical events, Some People Hear Thunder comes to life through song, dance and beautiful storytelling.

