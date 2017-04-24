Katie Derham to front new BBC Radio 3 dance series
Sound Of Dance will explore the relationship between music and movement over a six-part run, with each episode concentrating on a different genre including ballet, contemporary, classical Indian and tango. Derham is set to preview the programme in a BBC Tent discussion at the Hay Festival on May 30 where she will explain her own passion for both art forms and what the series will involve.
