Katie Derham to front new BBC Radio 3 dance series

3 hrs ago Read more: Ballymoney and Moyle Times

Sound Of Dance will explore the relationship between music and movement over a six-part run, with each episode concentrating on a different genre including ballet, contemporary, classical Indian and tango. Derham is set to preview the programme in a BBC Tent discussion at the Hay Festival on May 30 where she will explain her own passion for both art forms and what the series will involve.

