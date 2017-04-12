Kathryn Roszak to Take Part in 'Women...

Kathryn Roszak to Take Part in 'Women Ballet Choreographers East and West' at 92Y

San Francisco's Kathryn Roszak brings her Danse Lumiere to share a program with other women choreographers from New York and California on the 92nd Street Y 's Moving Forward: Women Ballet Choreographers East and West. Two performances on Friday April 28, 12 Noon and 8 PM at the 92nd Street Y /Buttenwieser Hall, Lexington and 92nd Street.

Chicago, IL

