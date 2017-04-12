Kathryn Roszak to Take Part in 'Women Ballet Choreographers East and West' at 92Y
San Francisco's Kathryn Roszak brings her Danse Lumiere to share a program with other women choreographers from New York and California on the 92nd Street Y 's Moving Forward: Women Ballet Choreographers East and West. Two performances on Friday April 28, 12 Noon and 8 PM at the 92nd Street Y /Buttenwieser Hall, Lexington and 92nd Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC