Kathryn Roszak to Take Part in 'Women Ballet Choreographers East and West' at 92Y

San Francisco's Kathryn Roszak brings her Danse Lumiere to share a program with other women choreographers from New York and California on the 92nd Street Y 's Moving Forward: Women Ballet Choreographers East and West. Two performances on Friday April 28, 12 Noon and 8 PM at the 92nd Street Y /Buttenwieser Hall, Lexington and 92nd Street.

