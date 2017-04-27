Justin Vivian Bond, Elisa Monte Dance...

Justin Vivian Bond, Elisa Monte Dance and More Set for Memorial Day Weekend at Joe's Pub

21 hrs ago

Come celebrate the long Memorial Day Weekend at Joe's Pub! Highlights include the latest chapter from Joe's Pub favorite Justin Vivian Bond on May 26, 27, 28 and 29; Elisa Monte Dance's After Dark with live mixing by Twelve45 on May 26 and 27; Hello Taiwan, an annual showcase introducing some of Taiwan's up-and-coming stars to American audiences, featuring Sean Huang, Gina Can, Biung and Treya on May 27; contemporary Yiddish band Nikitov, fronted by Niki Jacobs, on May 28; and, Portuguese collaborators Renato Diz and Maria Quintanilla on May 29. JUSTIN VIVIAN BOND SHOWS UP Friday, May 26 - Monday, May 29 at 9:30PM $35 In an attempt to practice radical empathy, Mx Justin Vivian Bond is stepping out of their liberal champagne bubble and venturing on a cultural fact-finding mission across America.

Chicago, IL

