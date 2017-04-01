Jeanette Stoner & Dancers Take on Stoner Loft

April 29-May 2 at 8 PM Stoner Loft, 83 Leonard Street, 5th floor Tickets: $20 Reservations: 212.226.1576 Company: Chase Booth, Isa Bella Diaz , Caroline Fermin, John Gutierrez, Kingsley Nwaogu Choreographer Jeanette Stoner, known for her very individual style of dance/theater, will present the world premiere of "Into," and repertory works, performed by an ensemble of veteran artists who have worked with the choreographer over the years. Four performances, April 29-May 2 in the friendly Stoner Loft, 83 Leonard Street., 5th floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.