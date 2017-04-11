Janis Brenner & Dancers present New Y...

Janis Brenner & Dancers present New York Season 6/1

Janis Brenner & Dancers presents its New York Season from Thursday, June 1 - Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 8pm at Gibney Dance: Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center, 280 Broadway , NYC. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and are available at 646-837-6809 or www.gibneydance.org/performance/pop/janis-brenner .

