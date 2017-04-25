Ita s a La La Landa Day! But dona t dance like this at home
To celebrate, L.A. City Hall became an vertical set piece Tuesday as aerial dancers in colorful garb pranced high up on the facade. Mayor Eric Garcetti joined the film's Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle, its Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, Oscar-winning production designers David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco and choreographer Mandy Moore.
