Ita s a La La Landa Day! But dona t dance like this at home

The Bandaloop Aerial Dancers perform off of the top of Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday to help celebrate “La La Land” Day in the City of Angels. Mayor Eric Garcetti proclaimed the day in support of the arts in the city and to honor Director Damien Chazelle for his portrait of the city in his movie “La La Land.” To celebrate, L.A. City Hall became an vertical set piece Tuesday as aerial dancers in colorful garb pranced high up on the facade.

