Iona Contemporary Dance Theatre To Paint by Numbers, 6/9-18
IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre delves into the creative action of dance and painting, set to live music by the Quadraphonix in 'Paint By Number,' scheduled for June 9, 10 and 11 and June 16, 17 and 18 at Ward Gateway Center, 333 Ward Avenue in the former Sports Authority building. Tickets are $35 online in advance and $40 at the door.
