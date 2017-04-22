'In the Steps of Trisha Brown,' and t...

'In the Steps of Trisha Brown,' and the L.A. festival where dance and film collide

The West Coast premiere of " In the Steps of Trisha Brown ," the film exploring the groundbreaking choreographer who changed the world of contemporary dance, will be tinged with more than a little sadness Saturday night. Screening just a month after Brown died at age 80, "Steps" takes a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process leading up to the first performance of Brown's 1979 work Glacial Decoy by the National Opera Ballet of Paris.

