'In the Steps of Trisha Brown,' and the L.A. festival where dance and film collide
The West Coast premiere of " In the Steps of Trisha Brown ," the film exploring the groundbreaking choreographer who changed the world of contemporary dance, will be tinged with more than a little sadness Saturday night. Screening just a month after Brown died at age 80, "Steps" takes a behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process leading up to the first performance of Brown's 1979 work Glacial Decoy by the National Opera Ballet of Paris.
