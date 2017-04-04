Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Announces Details of Season 39 danc(e)volve: New Works Festival, 5/1...
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago , under the artistic direction of Glenn Edgerton , announces today, programming for Season 39 danc volve : New Works Festival, May 10-14, 2017 at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Highlighting the engagement are world premieres by Julia Rhoads, Artistic Director of Lucky Plush Productions, and Robyn Mineko Williams; and the main stage debuts of Berceuse by Penny Saunders and Alice's Klock's Clan .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC