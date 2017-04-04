Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Announce...

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago , under the artistic direction of Glenn Edgerton , announces today, programming for Season 39 danc volve : New Works Festival, May 10-14, 2017 at the Museum of Contemporary Art. Highlighting the engagement are world premieres by Julia Rhoads, Artistic Director of Lucky Plush Productions, and Robyn Mineko Williams; and the main stage debuts of Berceuse by Penny Saunders and Alice's Klock's Clan .

