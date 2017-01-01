Hubbard Street Dance Announces 2017-1...

Hubbard Street Dance Announces 2017-18 Season

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Artistic Director Glenn Edgerton are excited to announce the main company's 2017-18 season performances in Chicago celebrating the company's 40 year history. Tickets to the three engagements at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park located at 205 East Randolph Street, and a fourth performance at the Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E Congress Pkwy , will be available to subscribers for renewal beginning April 13 as a Season 40 subscription; Season 40 subscriptions and single tickets will be available for purchase following the Season 39 Summer Series, June 8-11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr 15 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC