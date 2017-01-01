Hubbard Street Dance Announces 2017-18 Season
Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Artistic Director Glenn Edgerton are excited to announce the main company's 2017-18 season performances in Chicago celebrating the company's 40 year history. Tickets to the three engagements at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park located at 205 East Randolph Street, and a fourth performance at the Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E Congress Pkwy , will be available to subscribers for renewal beginning April 13 as a Season 40 subscription; Season 40 subscriptions and single tickets will be available for purchase following the Season 39 Summer Series, June 8-11, 2017.
