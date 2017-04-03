How Prabhudeva made us go "Oh my Deva!"

How Prabhudeva made us go "Oh my Deva!"

Regarded as the Michael Jackson of India, Prabhudeva, with his swift and smooth dance moves, took the country by storm! Today, as the actor-director and choreographer turns a year older, let's rewind to some of his unforgettable dance numbers: In the mid 90's when the lead dancers in films were all about romancing their heroines in scenic locations and doing a few awkward steps with background dancers blindly following them, there came a man who changed the way India looked at dance.

