Hovhannisyan flies like an eagle as the powerful star at Milwaukee Ballet
Watching Davit Hovhannisyan prowl a rehearsal hall, it's easy to think of a glorious eagle, sharp features, sleek lines and the air of a master of all he surveys. In his thirteenth year, the most accomplished male dancer at the Milwaukee Ballet is both frightening and enthralling as he works and works on the intricacies of a ballet.
