Hooray for Bollywood

Passage to Bollywood includes a cast of 22 dancers who, during the course of the show, don and discard 80 different costumes. The vibrant Indian stage musical Passage to Bollywood returns to Israel once again from May 17 through May 20, with performances taking place in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Omer.

