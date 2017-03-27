Hooray for Bollywood
Passage to Bollywood includes a cast of 22 dancers who, during the course of the show, don and discard 80 different costumes. The vibrant Indian stage musical Passage to Bollywood returns to Israel once again from May 17 through May 20, with performances taking place in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and Omer.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
