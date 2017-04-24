Having inspired a book and play, the Pitmen Painters are now to be celebrated in dance
To mark the fifth anniversary of his dance company, Newcastle choreographer Eliot Smith is to tour a work called Pitman For someone who expresses himself creatively through the largely wordless medium of dance, Eliot Smith could talk the hind legs off a donkey. His enthusiasm for his art form, and especially the contribution of American contemporary dance pioneer Martha Graham, is expressed with almost tangible zeal.
