Having inspired a book and play, the Pitmen Painters are now to be celebrated in dance

To mark the fifth anniversary of his dance company, Newcastle choreographer Eliot Smith is to tour a work called Pitman For someone who expresses himself creatively through the largely wordless medium of dance, Eliot Smith could talk the hind legs off a donkey. His enthusiasm for his art form, and especially the contribution of American contemporary dance pioneer Martha Graham, is expressed with almost tangible zeal.

