Hamilton dancers' royal coronation into hip-hop crew
Moana Davis, Maiya Smith and Sami Nieschmidt have made a grand entrance into New Zealand's most royal dance crews. Sami Nieschmidt, 13, Maiya Smith, 12 and Moana Davis, 12, have all made grand steps towards dancing royalty after being selected for some of New Zealand's top dance crews.
