George Clooney hailed as a 'great dancer'
The 55-year-old actor displayed his fleet-footed skills in 'Money Monster' in 2016 and celebrity choreographer Tanisha Scott - who has previously worked with the likes of Drake, Rihanna and Beyonce - has admitted he's a "natural" on the dance floor. "Working with George Clooney on his 'Money Monster' dance scene was such an amazing moment because he'd never danced in any movie before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC