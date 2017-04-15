French-Algerian dance company combines martial arts, hip hop and modern dance
Compagnie HervA© Koubi will perform "What the Day Owes to the Night" at the Irvine Barclay Theatre on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Their trademark aesthetic combines martial arts,break dancing, acrobatics and modern dance.
